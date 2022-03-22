RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – From name-calling to physical harm, bullying is an issue that plagues schools across the country.

A new Onslow County group wants to make a change. With 100 bikers, one of their first moves was escorting a boy to school on Tuesday who had been the subject of bullying.

Lazarus Mayo is a student at Richlands Elementary School. According to his family, he has been bullied by other students and was given in-school suspension for defending himself against them.

“This is the biker community, our community, and knowing that they’re coming out here on their own free will to make a stand for bullying, that means the world to us,” said Lazarus’s mother, Amy Sanders.

The idea came about when Misty and Bobby Doc Pitman saw the mom’s post about her son’s bullying on Facebook.

“We as bikers, as a community, as friends, his family, his loved ones, it doesn’t matter who of us is hurting. We all answered the call. And that’s exactly what happened here today. And we are amazed and humbled by how many people showed up,” said Misty Pitman, a biker from Onslow County.

The group of bikers picked up Lazarus at his house and dropped him off at the school. They wanted to show that they stand with him.

“Unfortunately, too many schools turn around say they have a zero-tolerance policy on bullying, but they don’t do anything really about it,” said Misty’s husband, Bobby Doc Pitman.

Onslow County Schools have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying, but they say oftentimes they don’t know when it occurs.

“If a child or anybody feels that they’re being bullied, they need to let somebody know because if it’s happening, and they’ve not let somebody know, we can’t address it, if we’re not aware,” said Onslow County Schools Chief Communication Officer, Brent Anderson.

Multiple other families have asked the Pitmans about escorting their children who have been bullied and they plan to help everyone who reaches out.

“Going forward, I anticipate that we’re going to have a lot more people involved,” said Misty Pitman. “And so the next ride could be twice as big, if not more.”

The group now has a Facebook page to spread their message to more people in the community.