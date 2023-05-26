HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the end of the school year approaches, so do graduation ceremonies.

However, there are some issues for three Boy Scouts graduating out of Onslow County. Christian Toney, Dylan Minervini, and Ronald Bowman are seniors, graduating in just a few weeks from Dixon High School. All three were eager to wear their Boy Scout cords while receiving their diplomas until Dixon High School told them they couldn’t.

“Our Dixon High School policy is love, serve, and care. They want us to be good model citizens. and by doing our Eagle project, we have to do it for the community,” said Bowman. “So we were helping the citizens, helping the community.”

Left to right: Christian Toney, Dylan Minervini, and Ronald Bowman (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Onslow County Schools officials said the decision on which honor cords are allowed is a school-based decision. Some schools in the county don’t have a limit on the cords that can be worn while others, like Dixon, do.

“I really want to wear the cords because it shows the dedication, the progress and the hard work that we’ve put in for pretty much almost our entire lives to get to this point,” said Minervini. “So just to walk across the stage with something as simple as a chord will mean a lot to us.”

The Boy Scouts complete various volunteer projects throughout the community and even at their schools. Dixon High School has previously allowed Boy Scouts to wear their cords.

“Honestly, I feel pretty sad because some of my best friends got to do it,” said Toney.

The Dixon High School leadership team discussed whether or not outside organization cords would be allowed, and they decided against it this year.

“I have a school telling him that he can’t walk across the stage with his cords, but I’m welcome to carry them in my purse and he can put them on afterwards so we can take pictures, or they can put them in their pockets and hide this positive impact that they’ve done on the community,” said Teresa Toney, Christian’s mother.

The boys hope the school will change its mind on allowing them to walk across the stage with their cords. Regardless of the outcome, they are proud of their hard work over the years.

The school system added during the ceremony, a slideshow will highlight the student’s accomplishments, like Boy Scouts, when receiving their diplomas.