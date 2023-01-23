CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune Community Schools is taking part in a Department of Defense Education Activity three-year program to children of full-time, active-duty service members living off base.

“Our families, especially those who live remote from the installation, are often challenged to match their duty schedules to their children’s school and childcare hours,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East – Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

“This is especially difficult for our single service members and those who are dual military. Having Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River included as part of DoDEA’s Pilot Program will allow some flexibility to bring children closer and allow parents to engage with schools.”

The pilot program, authorized by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, allowed DoDEA to select four sites to gauge interest and expand options for military-connected children. To be eligible for the pilot program, students must be a dependent of a full-time, active-duty service member with orders to MCB Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River, North Carolina.

This is the second year of the program at Camp Lejeune.

This pilot program expands education options for Camp Lejeune and New River parents and increases family readiness, defined as families who are prepared and equipped with the skills and tools to successfully meet the challenges of the military lifestyle.

“Military-connected kids face unique challenges, from managing the stress of deployment to relocating with their parent. DoDEA has the know-how to support these kids, which it has been doing for 75 years,” said Ryan Smith, the Department of Defense Education Activity community superintendent for Camp Lejeune Community Schools. “We hope this new program supports our Marine community and increases family readiness.”

Parents can learn more about the pilot program by clicking here. For information on local school programs and how to contact the School Liaison Office, click here.

How to Apply

The application for off-base dependents of an active-duty service member opens February 1 at 6:30 a.m. EST and is available by clicking here.