Career & College Promise program information session Thursday night at CCC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday there will be an information session at Craven Community College for its Career & College Promise program.

It is a tuition-free dual enrollment program that enables high school juniors and seniors to earn college credits. The program allows students to save up to $15,000 before even graduating high school. It also gives them college experience and prepares them for the future.

Some courses that students can take for college credit are English, math, science, psychology, and sociology. They also offer certificates like early childhood development, medical assisting, and welding.

Students can take their courses at the Craven Community College campus or at their high school.

“It’s just a really big encouragement for students so they can see that they can be successful in college classes and that they have that capability,” said Samantha McDonald, Career & College Promise advisor for Craven Community College.

The session is being held on the New Bern campus in Orringer Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. The program is intended for Craven County high schoolers, but other county high schoolers are welcome to attend.

McDonald says there is a lot of interest in the program, so they are expecting around 60 students to attend, but are welcome to more.

The program has a rolling deadline, so applications can be submitted at any time for anyone interested.