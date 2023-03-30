KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday was Lenoir County Public Schools’ second annual event intending to connect young people with future careers.

The Career on Wheels event had more than 1,000 fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh graders gather at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds. Over 40 business partners were present including law enforcement, medical services and agriculture.

Event officials said they hope to spark student interest in hands with learning.

“The biggest takeaway I hope they have is that they have endless options for their career choices and that as long as they work hard and they are willing to engage in school, they can be anything that they want to be,” said Stacy Cauley, the LCPS director of Elementary Education.

Lenoir County Public Schools officials said the event was a success. They look forward to future Careers on Wheels events.