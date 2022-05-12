BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Schools is putting students’ mental health at the top of its agenda.

It’s a topic that has been in the spotlight as students continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

After multiple requests from administrators and teachers, the Carteret County Board of Education approved a budget just over $3 million, and some of that money will help the district expand mental health services.

The national average school counselor-to-student ratio is one-to-250.

In order to meet the average, the school system would need to add six more school-based counselors.

Along with these new counselors, they also requested to add two more regional-based behavior support specialists.

Superintendent Rob Jackson said that they want to help their students work through mental health issues.

“We want to do our very best to support our students, to support their mental health, and so that they are best positioned to be able to continue to learn and move forward and be successful,” said Jackson.

He said students’ mental health struggles have been evident since the start of the pandemic.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we recognize that our students and families have faced a lot of challenges,” said Jackson.

He said that anxiety is just one of the many obstacles their students face.

“We’ve also seen challenges for students with things like time management, or remaining diligent on the task at hand, because when they were away from school and away from a structured environment, they didn’t necessarily have to do that,” said Jackson.

Jackson hopes that the additional resources will lead to improved academic performance.

The board voted 5-1 to approve the mental health services for 2022-2024

Funds for the additional counselors will be coming from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization Plan.