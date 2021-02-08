Carteret County Public School system awarded $50,000 Digital Learning grant

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. – The Carteret County Public School System has received a $50,000 grant. Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson received notification on Sunday.

The North Carolina Digital Learning Initiative Grant is through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The funding will provide resources for school personnel to created additional opportunities for digital teaching and learning and to encourage teachers to create instructional materials to support blended learning.

Carteret County’s grant application was written by Carteret County Public School System’s Chief Technology Officer Mike McKay, White Oak Elementary School Instructional Technology Facilitator Marsha Sirkin, Morehead City Primary School Instructional Technology Facilitator Toni Luther, Croatan High School Instructional Technology Facilitator Wendy Gartner and Newport Middle School Media Coordinator Heather Montereo.

“Receiving grant funding focused on improving and enhancing instruction is important,” Dr. Jackson said. “I applaud these educational leaders who sought out this grant and then invested a great deal of time and energy in the grant application. There were only four Digital Learning Initiative Grants approved in the state and Carteret County is the only school system in the southeast to receive funding.”

For Mr. McKay, receiving the grant was important. He noted the tremendous need for an equitable education for all students in Carteret County.

“This grant will allow our school system to create a digital teaching and learning focus team encouraging teachers to become leaders in our district through opportunities to share created content that supports blended learning,” Mr. McKay said. “This will be an ongoing work through the remainder of the school year providing professional development opportunities for this team of digital-learning trailblazers through attendance at the virtual NC Technology in Education Society Conference in March. The grant will also provide funding for work around teaching for engagement and impact in any setting.”

Grant funds will purchase devices to record model lessons, funding teacher training and provide stipends for teacher coaches.