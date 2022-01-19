Carteret County Public Schools earns U.S. News “Best Schools” rankings

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — US News and World Report has issued a “Best High Schools” ranking based on a number of performance-based factors. This year, US News released “Best Elementary School” and “Best Middle Schools” rankings for the very first time, and Carteret County Public Schools made that list.

Carteret County Public Schools is proud to announce that schools in their system have earned US News “Best” rankings this year and are considered among the top 30% of schools in our state.

Earning a “Best Elementary School Badge” (Top 30% in NC):

Morehead Primary School

Harkers Island Elementary School

Atlantic Elementary School

Beaufort Elementary School

Bogue Sound Elementary

Morehead Elementary School

White Oak Elementary School

Newport Elementary School

*Smyrna Elementary School was not a part of the rankings as a stand-alone school.



Earning a “Best Middle School Badge” (Top 30% in NC):

Broad Creek Middle School

Morehead City Middle School

Newport Middle School

Beaufort Middle School

Down East Middle School

“There is no question in my mind that Carteret County Public Schools is home to some of the best schools in the world,” said CCPS Superintendent, Dr. Rob Jackson. “At every level, we see students achieving success academically, artistically, and athletically. Their success is a reflection of the amazing teachers and staff members who strive every day to help students achieve their dreams. It is also a reflection of the tremendous support the school system receives from parents, business partners, and the community. We appreciate this recognition as we have been, we are, and we will remain #CarteretStrong!”

2022 results for high schools have not yet been released. In 2021, Croatan, East Carteret, and West Carteret High Schools were recognized and earned a “Best High School Badge.”

Bridges, Carteret Preschool Center, MaST, and Smyrna Elementary were not a part of the ranking.