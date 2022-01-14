Carteret County Public Schools going to remote learning on Jan. 18-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Public Schools is the latest school system in Eastern North Carolina to change its classroom plans due to COVID-19.

The school system posted on its Facebook page Thursday night that all students will move to remote learning on Jan. 18 and 19. Those two days will come after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which is this Monday.

The Facebook post states, “In the interest of student and staff safety and out of an abundance of caution, CCPS will move to remote learning on Tuesday, 1/18 and Wednesday, 1/19. Reminder: Schools and offices are closed on Monday, 1/17 in observance of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.”

School systems in Onslow and Beaufort counties announced changes to their schedules earlier this week due to staff shortages due to COVID-19.

CCPS is currently making face masks optional for students and staff after the school board voted for that measure earlier this month.