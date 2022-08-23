MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Public Schools held an event Tuesday morning to mark the start of the school year next Monday.

More than 1,100 school employees gathered, including school resource officers. Guest speaker Steve Pemberton, a motivational speaker, shared how teachers can make a difference in children’s lives. It was a message that was mirrored by Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson.

“As he shared his story and the power of teachers in his life to help him be successful, it was just incredibly inspirational,” Jackson said. “He talks about each of us have the opportunity to be human lighthouses to shine a light into other’s lives and help them find great pathways forward.”

Jackson also said everyone is looking forward to the new school year.