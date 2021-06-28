Carteret County Public Schools introduces three new assistant principals

BEAUFORT, N.C. — The Carteret County Board of Education is pleased to announce the selection of three new assistant principals to the Carteret County Public School System.

Charity Clemmons

Aubrey Godette

Nikki Sasser

The school system was impressed with the quality of those who have applied for the positions. All potential candidates were thoroughly evaluated based on their experience, academic achievements, and ability to lead. Although there were many qualified applicants, the Carteret County Board of Educations determined that these individuals were most exceptionally qualified to serve the schools they were selected for.

Carteret County Public School System is proud to introduce the following new assistant principals.

Bogue Sound Elementary School welcomes Deidre Nicole “Nikki” Sasser as their new assistant principal. Mrs. Sasser is coming to Carteret County from North Duplin Jr./Sr. High School in Mt. Olive, N.C. where she has served as the assistant principal since 2018. Mrs. Sasser has more than 16 years of experience working in education from elementary through high school levels. A graduate from East Carolina University, Mrs. Sasser has earned a Master of School Administration, Master in Elementary Education, and a Bachelors in Elementary Education. In addition to her Teaching Licenses, Mrs. Sasser is also a Nationally Board-Certified Teacher.

Morehead City Primary School takes great pleasure in welcoming Charity Clemmons as their new assistant principal. Mrs. Clemmons is coming to Morehead City Primary School from Brinson Memorial Elementary School in New Bern, N.C. where she serves as the Assistant Principal. Mrs. Clemmons has more than 11 years of experience in the education system with a wide range of experience as an elementary school teacher and assistant principal. Mrs. Clemmons is a graduate of Gardner-Webb University where she earned a Master in Educational Leadership in addition to a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from North Carolina State University.

Newport Middle School is excited to welcome Aubrey D. Godette as their new assistant principal. Mr. Godette is coming to Newport Middle School from Beaufort Middle School where he currently serves as the Dean of Students. A graduate of the school system, Mr. Godette has more than seven years of experience in Carteret County Public Schools. Mr. Godette has achieved a Master of Divinity degree, Master of School Administration degree, and Bachelor of Arts in Middle Grades Education degree from Shaw University, East Carolina University, and North Carolina Central University, respectively.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome such exceptional and experienced assistant principals to serve in our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson. “Bogue Sound Elementary School, Morehead City Primary School, and Newport Middle School all have a tradition and commitment to success in meeting the needs of our students and their families. These leaders will each be joining a family of faculty and staff that they will help lead and ensure that everyone shines brighter together!”

Ms. Debbie Trogdon has been reassigned to serve as the assistant principal of Broad Creek Middle School. She formerly served at Newport Middle School.

The Carteret County Public School System would like to give our new assistant principals a warm welcome and wish them the best of luck as they lead, educate, serve and mentor the children of Carteret County.