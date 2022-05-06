ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — The Carteret County Public School System held a luncheon and awards ceremony on Friday to recognize its teachers and other employees.

The event was held at the Coral Bay Club in Atlantic Beach. Employees were nominated by their peers, and an interview process helped determine this year’s winners. The following awards were presented:

Carteret County Public Schools Classified Employee of the Year, Ms. Isabel Hernandez, Morehead Middle School Receptionist and Bus Driver.

Carteret County Public Schools Certified Employee of the Year, Ms. Kim Campbell, a school nurse serving at Broad Creek Middle School.

Carteret County Public Schools Assistant Principal of the Year, Mr. Chris Davis or Croatan High School.

Carteret County Public Schools Principal of the Year, Mr. Jay Westbrook, of East Carteret High School.

Carteret County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, Ms. Chelsea Guthrie, 3rd grade teacher at Harkers Island Elementary School.

“She is a cheerleader and advocate for all students, regardless of ability, creed, color, or circumstance and challenges and inspires them to achieve great things. Her outpouring of dedication, effort and love she exudes each and every day is tremendous and immeasurable,” said Harkers Island Elementary School Principal Al Roberson. “Today, the staff, students, families, and community of Harkers Island Elementary School are so excited to return some of that love to this perfect teacher.”

Guthrie was joined by her family and will be able to drive her Equinox to school each day for one year, courtesy of Kurtis Chevrolet.

Westbrook received the highest number of votes from his peers after leading during an incredibly tragic year where four students were killed in an airplane crash on February 13.

“This year’s Carteret County Public Schools Principal of the Year, Mr. Jay Westbrook, is a humble, dedicated, and passionate leader,” said Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson. “From early in the morning until late at night, he is always in motion and always seeking to serve others. Though never one to seek the spotlight, teachers comment that Mr. Westbrook has become the heartbeat of the school.

“American Novelist James Allen said that true character is revealed in adversity. Never has that been more true than this year as an unimaginable tragedy rocked the school. Mr. Westbrook, through a calm and steady grasp on the tiller, led the Mariners through the storm to the safety of smoother waters. Courageous and yet vulnerable, Principal Jay Westbrook has exemplified the best traits of a leader when leadership was needed most.”

All winners received flowers, a certificate, a monetary award sponsored by CCPS community partners and an engraved award to display in their workspace. Guthrie and Westbrook will move on to regional competition for Teacher and Principal of the Year.