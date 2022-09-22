MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson has announced his pending resignation to take a similar job with the Buncombe County Schools system.

Jackson, who is from the Buncombe County area, has been Carteret County Public Schools superintendent since the 2020-21 school year. Before that, he was superintendent of Edenton-Chowan Schools from 2014-2020. He also worked in the Union County Public School system for 12 years as a teacher and principal. He’s also been a teacher in the Buncombe County Schools system.

“It has been a blessing to serve the children and families of the Crystal Coast in one of the finest school systems in our great state,” said Jackson. “The incredible success of students from Cedar Point to Cedar Island clearly shows the care and dedication of the phenomenal teachers, staff, administrators, and the members of the Board of Education who selflessly and tirelessly give deeply of themselves.

“I am proud of their accomplishments and know that the best is yet to come. Only the need to be close to my mother as she grows older and the opportunity to serve in the school system I grew up and taught in could pull me away from a community that my wife and I love so dearly.”

In a press release from the Carteret County Schools system, the board of education will begin the work of determining a transition date from Jackson to a new superintendent.

“The Board of Education is extremely grateful for the tremendous leadership of Dr. Jackson. He led the school system through times of great challenge with grace and poise. His focus on children and leading with kindness never waivered even as we faced the unprecedented difficulties caused by the pandemic,” said Board of Education Chair Clark Jenkins. “We will miss Dr. Jackson and wish him well as he returns to his hometown.”

A press release from the school system points out Jackson’s accomplishments during his tenure. He helped lead the successful passage of a $42,000,000 school construction bond to fund construction projects on each school campus in the system. An additional $12.9 million dollars for school construction was secured through state grants. Advocating for staff members, Dr. Jackson led efforts to increase local supplements for certified and classified staff members for the first time in approximately 15 years and worked with County Commissioners and Board of Education members to fund new salary charts with pay raises for all classified (hourly) staff for the 2022-2023 school year. Most recently, working in close partnership with county and municipal leaders, School Resource Officers have been funded and placed in each elementary, middle, and high school in the school system.

Also during his tenure, every school in the school system met or exceeded growth during the 2021-2022 school year. Every eligible elementary, middle, and high school in the school system was recognized by US News and World Report in their Best Schools report and rankings. Additionally, each school in the school system has been recognized by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for two consecutive years with the Purple Star Award for service to military-connected students and families.