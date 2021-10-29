Carteret County Public Schools to make face masks optional starting Monday

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Students and staff who attend schools in the Carteret County Public Schools system will have the option not to wear a face mask starting Monday.

School officials announced Friday that after news from the Carteret County Health Department that the coronavirus positivity rate is down to 4.6%. The Carteret County Public Schools Board of Education passed a motion on Sept. 23 that the school system would make masks optional for students, staff and visitors based on the county’s positivity rate.

Face masks will still be required on school buses, per the current CDC order.