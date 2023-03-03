NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Broad Creek Middle School students showed their appreciation on Friday for one special volunteer.

Peyton Kelly helps out the middle school by fixing computers and offering wisdom to those who seek it. Kelly does all this while having cerebral palsy. School officials played a special video for Kelly during assembly and gave out gifts to one of the classes.

“It means the world to me to see him appreciated,” said Laura Corraro, a career and technical education teacher at Broad Creek. “I think one of Payton’s … something he’s always said, is he just wants to be treated like everybody else.”

“It meant a lot,” said Kelly.

During the month of February, Kelly and the students helped raise awareness for those who have cerebral palsy.