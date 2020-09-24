Carteret County Schools: Elementary school students to start full-time instruction on Oct. 19

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Students in Carteret County will soon go back to school full-time, a unanimous vote by the board of education Thursday afternoon.

Currently, the district is operating under a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

Starting October 19, students in kindergarten through fifth grade will return to face-to-face instruction, otherwise known as Plan A. It’s two weeks after the date set by Governor Cooper for districts to expand in-person-classes.

The superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson says the date marks a new nine-week period, and gives the district more time to prepare for the changes.

“Gives our elementary school teachers the opportunity to set up their classroom, in the way that works best for them as an instructor, so being able to keep our students far apart as possible is extremely important,” said Jackson.

The plan means two students per seat on school buses.

Teachers will no longer have to divide their time between virtual learning and face to face. They will be able to focus on one form of learning or another.

Officials say they will not be separating desks six feet apart, but will practice social distancing to the best of their ability.

Parents of students doing full-time virtual learning will have the chance to switch to in-person instruction. The option is offered to both elementary and middle school students.

October 14 through the 16 will be treated as remote learning days for kindergarten through eighth grade students.

Middle and high school students will continue to operate under the plan B option, with students dividing their time during the week in school and at home learning.

Even with the changes, students will need to follow the same rules — wearing face masks, check temperatures, and eat lunch in the classrooms.