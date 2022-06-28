MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — School safety remains at the forefront of discussions for school systems around the country. That includes the Carteret County Public Schools Board of Education.

The school system will be updating technology to their exterior doors and adding a wall to enclose one of their elementary schools. That decision came after a meeting of the board on Tuesday. Superintendent of Carteret County Schools Rob Jackson said safety for students and staff is their top priority, and they’ll continue to update and improve their security.

Jackson said their schools will have a new electronic monitoring system to make sure all doors are closed.

“If any of the exterior doors on any of our schools were left open or propped open, the administration would receive a notification so we can make sure that we’re keeping all of our doors locked,” said Jackson.

In addition, wider angle cameras will be available at each door.

“There’s a 180-degree range so that our school system staff will be able to see anyone as they’re coming up,” said Jackson. “They don’t have to be standing right in front of the camera.”

Another project regarding safety will be to secure an elementary school from the rest of the community.

“The board also was able to approve a new wall at Newport Elementary School, so we’re able to enclose the campus,” said Jackson.

Two parents in Carteret County both said that they always feel secure when dropping their kids off at school.

“That always makes me feel better knowing that there is an officer there somewhere,” said one parent, Kyndall Peifer. “If something happens, there’s somebody there that can take care of them.”

But both parents said improvements are always needed.

“I’m always appreciative of the little extras they do to take care of our children,” said another parent, Christina Mitchell. “I think Carteret County (Public) Schools do a great job as it is, and I really appreciate them going the extra means.”

Jackson also said he hopes these projects will be completed sometime before the next school year starts.