BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Public Schools announced that each of its schools has received special military-friendly designations.
Each school received recognition as a Purple Star Award Winner. There were 299 schools across 15 districts that received the special designation. The Carteret County schools that were recognized included:
Atlantic Elementary
Bogue Sound Elementary
Beaufort Elementary
Bridges School
Beaufort Middle
Broad Creek Middle
East Carteret High
Croatan High
Harkers Island Elementary
Morehead Elem at Camp Glenn
Morehead City Middle
Morehead City Primary
Newport Elementary
Newport Middle
Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary
Marine Sci. & Tech. Early College HS
West Carteret High
White Oak Elementary
In 2019, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction launched the Purple Star Award Designation initiative to recognize the state’s strong military presence and its support for military families. The Purple Star designation is awarded to schools that demonstrate military-friendly practices and a commitment to military students and families.
Ten school districts were honored with the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award: Camp Lejeune Schools, Carteret County Schools, Craven County Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Harnett County Schools, Hoke County Schools, Moore County Schools, Pender County Schools, Wayne County Public Schools and Whiteville City Schools.
The CCPS Board of Education is expected to read and adopt the April 2022 Month of the Military Child proclamation at its meeting Tuesday night. Also, on Friday, schools across the district will participate in Purple Up day. The event allows students, and staff to wear Purple to honor and support the system and the community’s military children.