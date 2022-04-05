BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Public Schools announced that each of its schools has received special military-friendly designations.

Each school received recognition as a Purple Star Award Winner. There were 299 schools across 15 districts that received the special designation. The Carteret County schools that were recognized included:

Atlantic Elementary

Bogue Sound Elementary

Beaufort Elementary

Bridges School

Beaufort Middle

Broad Creek Middle

East Carteret High

Croatan High

Harkers Island Elementary

Morehead Elem at Camp Glenn

Morehead City Middle

Morehead City Primary

Newport Elementary

Newport Middle

Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary

Marine Sci. & Tech. Early College HS

West Carteret High

White Oak Elementary

In 2019, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction launched the Purple Star Award Designation initiative to recognize the state’s strong military presence and its support for military families. The Purple Star designation is awarded to schools that demonstrate military-friendly practices and a commitment to military students and families.

Ten school districts were honored with the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award: Camp Lejeune Schools, Carteret County Schools, Craven County Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Harnett County Schools, Hoke County Schools, Moore County Schools, Pender County Schools, Wayne County Public Schools and Whiteville City Schools.

The CCPS Board of Education is expected to read and adopt the April 2022 Month of the Military Child proclamation at its meeting Tuesday night. Also, on Friday, schools across the district will participate in Purple Up day. The event allows students, and staff to wear Purple to honor and support the system and the community’s military children.