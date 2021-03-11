Carteret County Schools to begin process of full in-person learning for students starting March 22

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Board of Education said the district’s high schools and middle schools will move to Plan A of the state’s coronavirus plan for education.

The bill has already received approval from the NC House and NC Senate. It has been sent to Cooper to sign, which he did on Thursday.

The Carteret County Board of Education approved high schools in the county to open on March 22 with middle schools following on March 29. Wednesdays will remain a remote learning day, and parents can continue to request full remote learning for their children.

Senate Bill 220 was approved 49-0 by the NC Senate and 119-0 by the NC House.

Officials said the use of the 7-day close contact quarantine option, requiring testing on or after Day 5, is suspended pending future review.