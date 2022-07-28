BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s always lovely to receive a helping hand.

Parkview Baptist Church, with help from Carteret County Public Schools, is creating an event this August called Stuff the Bus. The event will aim to give students in need supplies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Collections will start at the Morehead City Walmart or Staples stores on Friday and Saturday

July 30th from 8 am-6 pm and Sunday, July 31st from 1 pm-6 pm.

Needed items include pencils, markers, crayons, large ruled loose leaf paper, colored pencils,

notebooks, scissors, glue sticks, pencil bags or boxes and erasers (pink, standard) for elementary students.

For middle and high school students, suggested donation items are college-ruled loose leaf paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, colored pencils, note cards, pens, glue sticks, and highlighters.

The public should look for the yellow school bus and volunteers to donate items.



While collections take place this weekend, the distribution of school supplies will be open to the public on

Wednesday, August 10 at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, and on Sunday, August 14th

from 4-5 pm at four locations: Broad Creek Middle School, Newport Middle School, Beaufort Elementary

School and Smyrna Elementary School.

