CCPS System Child Nutrition Department awarded $49,000 in grants

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Public School System Child Nutrition Department received $49,000 in grants to help with the meal distribution program. Meals are distributed to students when they are not taking part in face-to-face instruction.

Child Nutrition Director Melissa Albright applied for the grants to help offset the cost of the distribution program.

The Dairy Alliance provided $4,000 for the purchase of insulated bags to help with milk delivery. The Alliance has provided grant opportunities to schools during COVID school closings for equipment to keep milk cold while being transported.

“It is important to have the equipment, supplies, and staff members in place so we can serve meals to all students,” Mrs. Albright said. “Providing nutritious meals safely to our students at all times and especially now during this pandemic is important. We are very concerned about the health and well being of our students and want to do everything possible to make sure students received meals.”

No Kid Hungry awarded the Carteret County school system two grants together totaling $49,000. The funds will help pay for additional labor costs associated with meal delivery and for disposable food items delivered with the meals.

The Child Nutrition Department provided more than 7,500 frozen prepared meals to families across the county on December 19. Families signed up for the meals and then picked them up at Croatan High, East Carteret High or West Carteret High on Saturday. Each student was given a box containing 10 frozen breakfasts and 10 frozen lunches.

The department will be providing meals from Janaury 6 to January 15 to students who sign up. Meals will be delivered to Carteret County Public School System students by school buses. Each delivery will include lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day.

Friday delivery will include weekend meals. Families should sign up by 5 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, click here to sign up.