CCSD extends service options for ECU students

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University’s Center for Counseling and Student Development (CCSD) has expanded services this semester through My SSP (My Student Support Program) to increase counseling support and resources for students. This program offers chat, phone, and video therapy services to enrolled students — including distance education students, students located outside North Carolina, or even students outside the United States (for practical training or study abroad).

My SSP connects students with free, confidential mental health and well-being support conveniently available 24/7. Available in five languages, including Cantonese, English, French, Mandarin, and Spanish, Open Call and Open Chat can be accessed through the My SSP website, by downloading the My SSP app, or by calling 866-408-2688.

The ECU counseling center and My SSP are coordinating services to increase access to mental health support for ECU students.

“Prior to the pandemic we already had a large demand for counseling services, and we anticipate that number to grow,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Virginia Hardy. “Investing in additional counseling resources is imperative as students and employees adjust to being back on campus.”

Employees can seek mental health support through FASAP — the Faculty and Staff Employee Assistance Program.

The new Open Call and Open Chat services are designed with ease and speed of access in mind. The services are available for students wanting to talk to someone or seek support at a moment’s notice, who are not in high distress. Urgent support/crisis services continue to be available and should be used when someone is in high distress or experiencing a crisis. For mental health emergencies, call 911.

All services at CCSD are confidential and free of charge for ECU students. To learn more about the ECU Center for Counseling and Student Development visit https://counselingcenter.ecu.edu/.