WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College congratulates the 27 students who graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program.

The pinning ceremony has been a tradition of the program since its inception. This year’s ceremony featured two big changes: students wore contemporary uniforms representing the area that they will work in, and they invited a person of their choice to pin them. These two changes gave the ceremony a more personal feel than previous years.

CLICK HERE to see more photos from BCCC

The ADN graduates finished a five-semester program, including clinical experience in nursing homes, hospitals and other healthcare agencies. Clinical rotations can involve 12-hour shifts, on top of studying for exams and taking classes. Students are trained in general nursing, long-term care, home health, medical surgical nursing, and intermediate and intensive care.

“I remember leaving the first day thinking there was no way that I was going to make it to graduation day,” said Kathryn Hudson in remarks to her classmates. “I cannot help but smile, and maybe laugh a little, at some of the things we thought were so hard or so important that were really so small in the grand scheme of things.”

BCCC ceremony celebrates medical lab techs

Of the graduating class, 17 were part of the Beaufort County Association of Nursing Students (BCANS), a professional organization that also gives back to the community through service projects, and two were members of Gamma Beta Phi, the honor society at BCCC. These commitments, in addition to the long hours of study and clinical rotations, show the dedication of this class to their community and profession.

ADN Professor Molly Wells gave out awards to the graduating class. She presented the Outstanding Nursing Student Award to Blair Blackburn, the Katie Paul Award for Clinical Excellence to Jessie Troutman, the Academic Excellence Award to Faith Forbes; and the Outstanding Leadership Award to Jessica Aycocke.

Wells also presented the DAISY Award for Exceptional Nursing Students to graduates for their delivery of clinical care in an extraordinary and compassionate way to patients and their families as they are learning. Presented through the DAISY Foundation, and in collaboration with Vidant Health, these students get hand-carved stone sculptures and have their name placed on a national list of recipients. Wells presented Marlin Collier and Kristen Hardison with the awards.

Jessica Aycocke, Cierra Bembridge, Blair Blackburn, Kathlynn Bland, Ashley Cahoon, Haley Chiluck, Candace Clark, Marlin Collier, Sara Credle, Matt Davis, Shelby Dickens, Meredith Dillard, Breanna Ethridge, Faith Forbes, Kristen Hardison, Lonna Hartley, Callee Hodges, Kathryn Hudson, Madison Jones, Tyesha Jones, Maison Mikula, Taryn Roberson, Jessie Troutman, Iesha Underwood, Catherine West, Ashley Williams, and Brittany Williams were all part of the Class of 2022. Each graduate invited a person of their choice on stage to pin them, with graduates joining spouses, parents, and friends on stage.

ADN students graduating from the program must pass the nursing board exam (NCLEX) before being employed.

These graduates will fill high-demand positions regionally with hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities. BCCC congratulates them and thanks them for their commitment to the health of our community. The application period for the ADN program will open on September 1 for students starting in the program in the Fall 2023 semester.