WASHINGTON, N.C.— The six graduates of Beaufort County Community College’s practical nursing (PN) program celebrated completing their program through a pinning ceremony on July 12. The ceremony included a traditional lantern lighting while graduates recited the practical nursing pledge.

Donna Gibbs, Myra Hernandez, Sarah McCoy, Josetta Myers, Brianna Stokes, and Janice Tyler graduated from the program.

Coursework for the PN program includes the domains of healthcare, nursing practice, and the holistic individual. It emphasizes safe, individualized nursing care and participation in the interdisciplinary team while employing evidence-based practice, quality improvement and informatics. Students have to develop nursing narratives, concept maps and complete clinicals at local healthcare facilities.

The diploma program is shorter than the associate degree nursing (ADN) program, so it is ideal for students who want to start in the healthcare field quickly. Students can opt to later apply for the licensed practical nurse to registered nurse (LPN to RN) program to expand their credential. Students can apply between September 1-January 31, and the program will start on May 15, 2024.

During the ceremony, practical nursing professor Beth House presented Donna Gibbs with the Academic Excellence Award, and Donna Gibbs, Mayra Hernandez, and Brianna Stokes received awards for their academic achievement.

The graduates must pass the NCLEX-PN before starting employment at physicians’ offices; clinics; hospitals; or rehabilitation, long-term care, or home health facilities. BCCC’s PN program currently has a 98 percent three-year pass rate (2020-2022) for the NCLEX. Its ADN has a 99 percent three-year pass rate (2021-2023).

These graduates are entering the workforce when the importance of the profession is more visible to the public than before, and their ability to safely and competently carry out their work can play a major role in addressing public health.

Both ADN and PN programs are competitive programs to which students must apply for admission. The admission period for both programs starts on September 1 and ends January 31, 2024 for the Fall 2024 semester. Students must pass the TEAS test for admission, and BCCC is now accepting passing TEAS scores from 3 years prior to the admission deadline of January 31, 2024. BCCC also accepts HESI scores for admission.

BCCC will cover tuition and fees for the practical nursing program for qualifying residents of Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties through the Beaufort Promise Scholarship. Students can also apply for additional scholarships to cover the cost of textbooks. They must fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before applying for scholarships to help the college assess their financial needs.

For more information about the PN program, contact Christine Somerville, allied health admissions coordinator, at 252-940-6431 or christine.somerville@beaufortccc.edu.