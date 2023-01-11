WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Classes have resumed at Winterville Charter Academy after officials there said they received a threat Wednesday morning.

WNCT’s Sarah Gray Barr received two memos that were distributed to parents and others about the threat. In one memo, it states officials contacted the Greenville Police Department, which directed school officials to move students to a nearby church while the school was searched.

Officials said in another memo just before noon the school had been searched and police informed the school “it is safe for us to move back to the school and resume classes for the day.”

Barr spoke with GPD Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter, who said the students were “evacuated as a precautionary measure.” No bomb or any other threat was found at the school, officials said.