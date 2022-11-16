GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — First-year teacher Rebecca Barry and veteran teacher Karen Eberenz have never met, but they share the same hope and passion to prepare their students for the future.

“I just remember thinking, ‘oh my gosh. I’m doing what I always wanted to do.’ You know, like, it’s actually happening. This is real. And just loving every minute of it,” said Ebernez, a Hope Middle School AIG teacher.

From health concerns to before and after school hours, a teacher’s job never ends.

“There’s a lot of responsibilities before school and after school. The paperwork that goes with the job, there’s just, the teaching is the best part of the job by far, but if there are after hours, things that you have to, to maintain and for your classroom to function,” said Eberenz.

No matter how hard teaching gets, Eberenz says there is nothing better than coming into her classroom and closing the door.

In Beaufort County, at Washington High School is where Barry teaches. In her classroom, you will always find good smells and sweet treats.

“I teach food and nutrition one. We’ll go into different cooking terms so they can do your basic things in the kitchen like mixing, sautéing,” said Barry.

Being in the kitchen has always been something she enjoyed, but educating in the classroom is something she always knew she wanted to do.

“It’s always been a passion or dream of mine to eventually take that into a high school,” said Barry.

Becoming a beginning teacher doesn’t come without its challenges though, especially after a career change.

“Definitely the planning part and the classroom management was the biggest challenges for me, because you don’t always know what’s going on in these kids lives,” Barry said. “So it is important to have some flexibility as well, but they also need that structure to flourish, and even though they’ll grumble about it, they appreciate it in the end.

“It makes me happy that I do play a part in them becoming the best person they can be.”

From Pitt to Beaufort County, at the end of the day what drives both teachers is working to inspire the future.

“This is our next generation. I want to teach them to think critically, I want them to be able to solve problems. I can be teaching the kid that has the cure for cancer,” Eberenz said.