AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina teachers are getting a new type of training.

It’s called LETRS. It stands for the language essentials for teachers of reading and spelling. Two years ago, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction started implementing LETRS training as professional development for teachers.

Bertie County Schools was one of the first to jump on board, especially after the pandemic.

“Teachers were concerned about that learning loss the entire district was,” said Dr. Otis Smallwood, the superintendent of Bertie County Schools. “This was another avenue to kind of help us in our recovery efforts.”

Now two years later, Bertie County has a cohort trained.

“This year is about putting it to practice,” said Tanisha Newkirk, a teacher at Aulander Elementary School. “We’re seeing how it works with what we’ve got going on in our district.”

It’s teaching students the foundation of reading.

“Phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension, but also embedding spelling in there as well,” said Steven Howard, the director of elementary education at Bertie County Schools.

Teachers spent about 180 hours of professional development for this training.

“The hardest thing was probably because we had to do the training after school,” said Dr. Linda Bulluck, the director of curriculum and instruction. “It required them to sacrifice their personal time.”

North Carolina state superintendent Catherine Truitt said they’re seeing those sacrifices pay off.

“In this area, we specifically have seen tremendous growth in Perquimans County, Bertie County, Tyrrell County and Beaufort County,” Truitt said. “We’re seeing so much growth that our kindergarteners who started at 25% proficiency are finishing the year at 80% proficiency. Which is growth we’ve never seen in North Carolina.”

They’re also seeing the growth, as the school system saw a 23-percentage point in their mClass assessment from 2021 to 2023.

“Sometimes when you’re doing professional development, it can be challenging,” said Dr. Chandra Eley, the principal at Aulander Elementary. “But then as you see, you’re implementing the strategies that you have been taught that you’ve learned, then they you see your students now moving. That just gives you motivation to continue to go.”

The motivation is there for Bertie County to continue growing.

Bertie County Schools was awarded the first ever “True Trailblazer” award for North Carolina’s Northeast region in implementing LETRS.

“We’re very proud of the work that we’re doing because we know that’s building a strong foundation,” Smallwood said.

Their hope is that this education will make students lifelong learners.

“When I see them saying those words, when I see them using them in sentences when I see them using that vocabulary across content areas, that growth is coming,” Newkirk said. “It’s important because no matter what you do, you need to know how to read.”