BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The saying goes that practice makes perfect. For students in Pamlico County, they’re getting lots of it with new virtual reality headsets.

CLICK HERE for more Classroom Conversations

The school was able to purchase the technology with help from a grant from Bosch Community Fund. They use the technology to practice things like HVAC skills before putting them into practice in real life.

“When I was in high school, we didn’t, we didn’t have these opportunities,” said Rebecca Lansche, the principal at Pamlico County High School. “Now our students can can take certifications and literally step outside of our building, and go right to work.”

First, the students are practicing.

“We have a couple of furnaces, a heat pump trainer, we even have the one that’s actually installed in the classroom,” said AC Harris, the HVAC teacher. “They actually do get to be able to get hands-on with that, but I feel more comfortable doing that after they did it in a virtual environment. It costs money to fix real equipment. Virtual reality, if they mess up, we just start over.”

The technology is realistic.

“You’re immersed in like people’s bedrooms and people’s houses,” Harris said. “You’re at the front entryway, looking outside and seeing the greenery.”

This gives the students confidence for when they do it later on in life.

“When they walk up and open that air conditioner unit, they’ll see something that they’re very familiar with and be like, ‘Oh, I know how to do this’,” said Shawn Carawan, Pamlico County Schools’ career development coordinator.

The students are enjoying using the technology.

“I’m very hands-on, so it’s nice to be able to actually manipulate things and whatnot,” said one student. “With the actual machines you kind of lose your train of thought, so with the little headsets here, it can guide you.”

It’s especially fun for this generation who grew up with video games.

“It’s more fun than just sitting there,” said another student. “It’s two things that you can like and learn from while you do it.”

School leaders hope these are skills they’ll use and carry with them.

“If you apply yourself in the academic environment and learn the skills, you got a job as soon as you graduate,” Harris said.

Some students said they plan to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I want to go to get my general contractors (degree) and then do HVAC,” one student said.

“I plan on joining the Marines, and if what I’m trying to do doesn’t work out, I always have this as a backup,” another student said. “Even then, I can do HVAC in the Marines.”

Pamlico County is embracing the technology for a smarter tomorrow.

“I just see virtual reality as being an opportunity for us to practice our craft and to practice it safely,” said Wendy White, the director of accountability and technology services. “We often think that success is you learn and you get it right the first time when actually with the growth mindset. You learn and you may fail and when you fail, you learn and you’re growing.”

School system officials hope to soon start using the technology with other classes like EMT or carpentry.