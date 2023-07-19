KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – School is in session this summer for about 1,700 students in Lenoir County.

“Summer is such a fun time,” said Darylanne Towery, a coordinator with the summer enrichment program. “The students get so hyped up so when they bring that energy into our school and teachers bring that to the program, you will see a world of difference.”

In elementary school, they’re working on the basics.

CLICK HERE for more of Erin Jenkins’ Classroom Conversations

“We’re doing reading, vocabulary and it’s fun,” said one Lenoir County student.

“We’re making sure our students are getting all of the literacy education they can because that does spiral into other things like math, science, and social studies,” Towery said.

After the pandemic, these lessons are even more important.

“We have seen in the past some gaps that COVID did cause, but with our instruction in Lenoir County, our teachers are working hard to close those gaps, so we have seen a lot of growth over the past years,” Towery said.

Down the hallway, middle schoolers are in their own classes.

“I had never been down the sixth-grade hall, so this is one of my first times being down here,” said a soon-to-be middle schooler. “It’s good to know what’s down here and where everything is.”

These students are in the Bridge Program for rising sixth graders.

“It prepares them for middle school, so they’ll get the reading and math, but they’ll also get the social, emotional, so they can help them build some self-confidence,” said Sheena Johnson, a school counselor at Rochelle Middle School.

For some high school students, they’re working hand-in-hand with local businesses.

“We’re working with child nutrition services, especially in high school with students who are not eating school lunch,” said a high schooler in the District C program. “So they’re coming to us to talk about those problems and come up with a solution to solve it.”

This career program is developing some valuable skills in the students.

“We want to see students develop as leaders,” said Dr. Travis Towne, a District C coach. “This is a leadership type of program. What we as coaches are fascinated about is being able to sit back and watch the ideas flow.”

From elementary to middle to high school, these Lenoir County students and educators see the difference summer school is making.

“We support our students, parents and teachers just to make sure that all of our students have access to the education they deserve,” Towery said.

“I feel they want me to be the best I can be, so I can get where I want to be,” said another Lenoir County student.

You can learn more about the summer programs on their website.