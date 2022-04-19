CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Many CMS parents took to their computers to tune into Tuesday’s emergency school board meeting, in which Superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract was terminated.

But the meeting is leaving some parents walking away with more questions than answers.

Parents remain frustrated by the school board as a whole, and feel the decision made Tuesday highlights an even bigger problem.

Whether parents agree or disagree with the sudden firing of Earnest Winston, many of them see a bigger problem in the district with the school board.

“Earnest Winston is not the reason CMS has had struggles over the last two years,” said Parent Stacy Staggs. “And it is disingenuous to say otherwise.”

“I do think the board itself is part of the problem,” added Parent Stephanie Bertorelli.

CMS parents are losing faith in local education leaders

“On the whole, some of the conversations and accusations board members made at each other doesn’t make me feel confident in their individual and collective leadership,” said Staggs.

“These types of personnel issues cost the district far too much in the long run,” added Bertorelli.

In this specific case, it’s costing close to $577,000. The severance pay for the sudden termination of the superintendent’s contract is a little more than $24,000 a month for the next two years.

“It should be going to things like teacher staffing and supplies,” said Bertorelli. “Or even research into how the district can better prepare.”

Parents remain frustrated, though, by the district’s handling of issues like the Title 9 sexual assault allegations and gun safety.

“It is, I understand, going to be a bit of a controversial decision through some lenses,” said Bertorelli. “But frankly, given the way he handled just the Title 9 allegations and some decisions made in terms of gun safety— those two things in and of themselves should’ve brought forth this action.”

But parents also feel these problems don’t fall solely on the superintendent. The entire board handles these issues collectively.

“I do think it’s worth looking into the possibility of a recall election for the entire board personally,” said Bertorelli.

“As we are approaching elections this fall, we have six of nine seats up for election,” said Staggs. “And we want to make sure we have transparency into their actions as well. It’s more than what he did or didn’t do. It’s all elected officials and parents in the school system and the community. We all have to take responsibility for our part in what we are doing or not. It doesn’t make sense to put this all on one person.”

Winston’s contract had been extended back in February 2021. It was supposed to continue until June 2025. Winston took over as superintendent in August 2019, after the suspension of Clayton Wilcox.