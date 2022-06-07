CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It is a broken record that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools would like to forget, but one that has become an all-too-familiar piece of news…guns found on campus.

Even this week, as classes are ending, two more firearms have been found.

On Monday, district officials said a student brought a gun to school and it was found on campus at Coulwood STEM Academy.

On Tuesday, at Harding University High School, an unloaded weapon was found, according to CMS. The incident is one of several that have already happened at the school this school year and is one of around 30 incidents total this school year.

The school year ends on Wednesday.

Elvin Chacon, a student at Harding University High School, said when learning of the news of the latest gun on campus, “I didn’t hear anything about it.”

Chacon noted classes were relatively normal Tuesday, with end-of-year testing happening.

CMS, however, did send a note to parents on Tuesday, alerting them of the incident, where the weapon was reportedly found in a backpack just before it went through the school’s scanners.

Harding University High School is one of a handful of schools within the district with the body scanners, which were introduced because of the number of cases CMS has been seeing in the 2021-2022 school year.

Queen City News reached out to district officials to get a sense of any additional action or planning that may be happening for the 2022-2023 school year. The district’s communications office did not directly respond to the question, other than to cite what they are already doing at Coulwood STEM Academy.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the last day of class, backpacks are not allowed at Coulwood.

A similar ban will be in place Wednesday at Harding University High School. A Queen City News crew heard the announcement on the school’s public address system while near the school Tuesday afternoon.

For students, given the proximity towards the end of the year, this is not expected to be much of an issue or hindrance. Chacon said he liked the idea of better safety measures but wished they had come sooner.

“What they did with the metal detectors, that’s really good this year,” he said. “It would’ve been better at the beginning of the year.”