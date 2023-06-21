CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A CMS teacher was fired on Dec. 30, 2022, after being accused of having sex with a student on campus, according to the school district.

Tyvaun James, of Salisbury, was a grade 7-12 band teacher at Harding University High School before his dismissal.

In a letter to James, an employee relations manager wrote:

“It was reported that you [James] engaged in texting a female student inappropriate messages, including pictures of your [private area]. In addition, it was alleged that you engaged in intercourse with the student on school property.”

Officials said criminal charges were filed following the initiation of a CMPD investigation.

Due to the accusations against James, the board determined his employment would be terminated.