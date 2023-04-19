WANCHESE, N.C. (ECU News Services) — The Coastal Studies Institute (CSI) and East Carolina University Integrated Coastal Programs (ICP) are celebrating their 10-year anniversary on the ECU Outer Banks Campus with an open house this Saturday.

The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, which is Earth Day. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this free event.

Attendees will be able to tour the campus, grounds and facilities; learn about current research and educational programs; take part in family-friendly activities; and interact with faculty and staff from ECU, CSI and partner organizations. CSI has partnered with the Coastal Environmental Educators Network (CEEN) and will be a host location for the 2023 Earth Fair OBX during the open house.

Food trucks will be on-site serving lunch throughout the event.

The LEED gold-certified campus is located on Roanoke Island at 850 N.C. Highway 345, approximately one mile from the Highway 64 and N.C. 345 intersection.

ECU’s Integrated Coastal Programs is a leader in coastal and marine research, education and engagement. The program uses an interdisciplinary approach and scientific advances to provide effective solutions to complex problems while helping coastal communities, ecosystems and economies thrive. ICP includes a transdisciplinary Department of Coastal Studies, a doctoral program in Integrated Coastal Sciences and the Coastal Studies Institute.

The Coastal Studies Institute is a multi-institutional research partnership led by ECU in association with N.C. State, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Wilmington and Elizabeth City State University. CSI focuses on integrated coastal research and educational programming centered on responding to the needs, issues and topics of concern of the residents of eastern North Carolina.

ICP and CSI research and education initiatives span a variety of coastal topics from nearshore coastal estuaries to the offshore waters along the continental shelf. Visitors to the open house will learn about research initiatives firsthand from faculty and staff stationed throughout the facility.

Coastal geoscientists are researching the processes that drive coastal change, their effect on our communities and ways we can become more resilient in the face of increasing hazards that threaten our coast. Ecologists are studying our estuarine systems, their inputs and how we can ensure healthy coastal ecosystems for the future. Oceanographers and coastal engineers are exploring ways to harness the power of the Gulf Stream, waves and other renewable ocean energy sources, using new technologies to broaden North Carolina’s energy portfolio.

Social scientists are working with coastal residents, visitors and relevant social statistics to better understand the impacts coastal change has on communities, while working to develop new and prosperous economies for the future. Maritime archaeologists are researching and discovering new shipwrecks using advanced technologies while celebrating the maritime heritage of eastern North Carolina. Faculty and staff are engaging the local community and the next generation of scientists and decision-makers in education programming that fosters student interest in the fields of technology, engineering, art, math and science.