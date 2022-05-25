GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University’s Integrated Coastal Programs (ICP) and the Coastal Studies Institute will host an open house from 1-4 p.m. on June 4 at the ECU Outer Banks Campus in Wanchese.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will be able to tour the campus, grounds, and facilities, learn about current research and education programs, take part in family-friendly activities, and interact with faculty and staff from ECU, CSI, and partner organizations. The LEED Gold-certified ECU Outer Banks Campus is on Roanoke Island at 850 N.C. Highway 345.

ECU’s Integrated Coastal Programs is a leader in coastal and marine research, education, and engagement. The program uses an interdisciplinary approach and scientific advances to provide effective solutions to complex problems while helping coastal communities, ecosystems, and economies thrive. ECU ICP includes the transdisciplinary Department of Coastal Studies, a doctoral program in Integrated Coastal Sciences, and the Coastal Studies Institute.

CSI is a multi-institutional research partnership led by East Carolina University, in association with N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC Wilmington, and Elizabeth City State University. CSI focuses on integrated coastal research and education programming centered on responding to the needs, issues, and topics of concern for residents of eastern North Carolina.

ECU ICP and CSI research and education initiatives span a variety of coastal topics from nearshore estuaries to the offshore waters along the continental shelf. Visitors to the open house will learn about the following research initiatives from faculty and staff stationed throughout the facility:

Processes that drive coastal change, their effect on communities, and ways to become more resilient in the face of increasing hazards that threaten the coast.

Estuarine systems, their inputs, and how to ensure healthy coastal ecosystems for the future.

Harnessing the power of the Gulf Stream, waves, and other renewable ocean energy sources, using new technologies to broaden North Carolina’s energy portfolio.

Working with area residents, visitors, and relevant social statistics to better understand the impacts of coastal change on communities while working to develop new and prosperous economies for the future.

Investigating and discovering new shipwrecks using advanced technologies while celebrating the maritime heritage of eastern North Carolina.

Faculty and staff are engaging the local community and the next generation of scientists and decision-makers in education programming that fosters student interest in the fields of technology, engineering, art, math, and science.