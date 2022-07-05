JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Women’s Shelter is holding its annual “Back to School Backpack Drive” through the month of July.

The organization will be collecting everything from pencils to folders for children in need. The group has been doing this drive for the past five years.

Items needed include all kinds of school supplies, from scissors and staplers to lunch boxes and backpacks. The organization is also accepting monetary donations. Checks can be made payable to the Coastal Women’s Shelter. You can also donate and find more information at the organization’s website.

“We tend to forget the children,” said Coastal Women’s Shelter Executive Director Amanda Delgado. “When we’re offering services as a community, we always look to the adults. And so we want to always remember the children we at Coastal women’s shelter, try to run a lot of programs throughout the year that focuses on the children. And this is one of them.”