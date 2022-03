MARTIN COUNTY (WNCT) — Sometimes the opportunities come to you.

On March 30, representatives from Martin Community College and local area businesses will be at Martin County Schools Innovation Campus to speak to middle and high schools students about post-high school opportunities.

The middle school students section will be from 8:30 am to noon while the 10th graders’ section will start from 12:45 pm to 3 pm.

The event will be held at the MCS Innovation Campus, 407 East Blvd, Williamston.