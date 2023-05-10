GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Recent studies show that university enrollment nationwide is down eight percent. There is a spike, however, in enrollment at trade schools.

Experts say there are a number of factors contributing to the increased enrollment in trade schools such as the need for work in these fields as well as a less expensive cost compared to university tuition.

“Quicker, easier cheaper, than say a university, said Patrick Jacques, Pitt Community College dean of Construction and Industrial Technology. “It’s a lot less expensive to go to a two-year community college.

“Coming out of COVID, the pandemic and shutdown, we saw what areas were essential and a lot of those were the trade areas. You still need your electricians and you still need your car to run and operate correctly.”

PCC has a partnership with East Carolina University to teach trade skills to students at the two-year level. Students can then transfer to ECU to learn management and administration in their chosen field.