WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new option if you want to get into the nursing field.

A collaboration between Martin Community College and Roanoke-Chowan Community College is helping make this happen. The mutual agreement between both community colleges comes in the nick of time as parts of North Carolina are in dire need of nurses.

According to a new report by Mercer, an employment firm, North Carolina could end up having one of the worst nursing shortages in the United States within the next four years. That report raised concerns for Martin Community College and Roanoke-Chowan Community College, so they acted on it.

“That was actually instrumental in our collaboration and so knowing the severity of the nursing shortage in the state, and knowing that that shortage is going to affect our area even more because we’re so rural, that was a key piece to it,” said Associate Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at MCC, Tabitha Miller.

Thanks to an idea, 10 students from MCC will be able to apply to RCCC’s nursing program.

“We have 30 seats that we want the best-qualified candidates we can get and we are happy to share a number of students with our fellow community college colleagues at Martin,” said Vice President of Instruction and Student Services at RCCC, Jami Woods.

The N.C. State Board of Community Colleges is looking to bring nursing recruiting programs to high schools. Martin County Schools is already doing that.

“We have finished our classroom-based material now and we’re actually in the field doing the hands-on,” said Vinya Ward, health science instructor and advisor for Martin County Schools. “And it’s not just about the clinical practice but it’s about the exposure, the relationship you build with patients regardless of what field of healthcare you go in.”

Applications will be accepted at RCCC starting in November. The application deadline is March 23, 2023.