MOBILE, Ala. – Thursday marks the start of competition for Madison Parkerson, the Pinetops teen competing in the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

Parkerson, along with 49 other state representatives, has been in Mobile for the past two weeks participating in community activities and preparing for the national scholarship competition. Ticket and live webcast information can be found at DYWNationalFinals.com.

The program’s evaluation process includes scholastics, interview, fitness, talent, and self-expression. During the preliminary competitions Thursday and Friday, each participant will compete in the categories of self-expression, fitness, and talent. Parkerson has completed an individual interview with a panel of five judges, and her scholastic performance has been scored through an evaluation process of her high school academic record and standardized test scores.

On Saturday, eight finalists will be selected from the group of 50 young women and will compete for the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023. Over the three-night event, all 50 will compete for a share of over $150,000 dollars in total cash scholarships.

“These young women are accomplished, talented, intelligent, and have exciting futures ahead of them,” said Carole Hegwood, Executive Director of Distinguished Young Women. “We are excited to highlight Distinguished Young Women this weekend by highlighting these participants and celebrating the thousands of others who have been impacted by this incredible program throughout the year.”

For her talent presentation, Parkerson will perform a tap dance to “Flight of the Bumblebee.” Parkerson is a 2023 graduate of Edgecombe Early College High School and the daughter of Rachel and Luther Parkerson.

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, connecting with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence, and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Gant Travel Management, Regions Financial Corporation, John Cauley Jeweler, Jostens, and

Alabama Media Group.