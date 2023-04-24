GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — May 8-12 is Teacher Appreciation Week and one business is giving back.

Great Wolf Lodge in Concord is offering a special discount to educators to celebrate all their hard work and dedication. All of the education community can save up to 40% on a reservation booked during the appreciation week. The offer is valid until September 21.

Great Wolf partnered with DonorsChoose to donate $10 from every reservation made with this deal. They will give the non-profit up to $100,000. DonorsChoose is a non-profit that helps supply classroom necessities to teachers across the country.

Families are able to nominate a teacher that they want to celebrate during the week as well. Use the hashtag #GWLTerrificTeacher and tag @GreatWolfLodge on Twitter to nominate them! Don’t forget to share why they are so amazing.

Ten teachers will win $1,000 gift cards from DonorsChoose to help get much-needed classroom supplies. To redeem the teacher appreciation offer use code “TEACHER” during May 8-12.