GREENVILLE, N.C. — U.S. Congressman Don Davis (NC-01) is announcing the Congressional App Challenge, a competition designed to encourage student participation in computer science and coding, which is now open for submissions.

Officially launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, the competition, open to all middle and high school students, is a nationwide effort that allows students to compete against their peers by creating an app for desktop/PC, web, tablet, mobile, raspberry Pi, or other devices.

The winner from North Carolina s First Congressional District, chosen by a panel of expert judges, will be featured on the Congressional App Challenge s website and eligible for display in the U.S. Capitol, honoring the winners nationwide.

Students entering the competition must submit their app by November 1, at noon. For more information and to pre-register for the challenge, visit the official Congressional App Challenge website here.