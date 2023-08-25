GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis will tour a number of schools in Eastern North Carolina next week as students return to class.

Davis will take part in the “Live the Dream Down East: Building a Brighter Future” tour. According to a press release, “The tour will highlight the importance of equipping children with the tools for a successful, brighter future, emphasizing early education, apprenticeship and workforce training, and school safety.”

He will be engaging with students, staff and school resource officers across the NC First Congressional district, which includes Pitt, Edgecombe, Wilson, Halifax, Nash, Franklin, Vance, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Martin counties.

Here is a rundown of the schools he will visit.

Monday

Greene County: Greene County Middle School at 7:30 AM (485 Middle School Rd, Snow Hill, NC 28581)

Pitt County: South Central High School at 9:00 AM (570 Forlines Rd, Winterville, NC 28590)

Edgecombe County: W.A. Pattillo Middle School at 2:30 PM (501 East Ave, Tarboro, NC 27886)

Tuesday

Wilson County: Wells Elementary School at 7:30 AM (1400 Grove Street, Wilson, NC 27893)

Wilson County: Wilson Academy of Applied Technology at 9:15 AM (4809 Ward Blvd, Wilson, NC 27893)

Halifax County: Inborden Elementary S.T.E.A.M. Academy at 11:00 AM (13587 NC-481, Enfield, NC 27823)

Nash County: Nash Community College Apprenticeship Program at 12:30 PM (522 N Old Carriage Rd, NC-Education and Public Safety Building, Rocky Mount, NC 27804)

Nash County: Old Carriage Road Head Start at 1:35 PM (222 North Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804)

Wednesday

Pitt County: HB Sugg Elementary School at 7:15 AM (3992 Grimmersburg St, Farmville, NC 27828)

Pitt County: Farmville Middle School at 8:00 AM (3914 Grimmersburg St, Farmville, NC 27828)

Franklin County: Franklinton Elementary at 2:15 PM (431 Hillsborough Street, Franklinton, NC 27525)

Vance County: Perry Memorial Library at 3:30 PM (205 Breckenridge St, Henderson, NC 27536)

Thursday