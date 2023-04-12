WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — April is Community College Month across the nation, and Pitt Community College is promoting its importance.

During this time of year, officials with Pitt Community College spend time recruiting high schoolers to consider a community college experience. Cost and career benefits are discussed along with how to get a career started after graduation.

The director of recruitment with PCC, John Carrere, said that the biggest misconception about a community college education is that it’s not going to lead anywhere productive, which is false.

“We’re finding more and more often that a return on an investment for a community college education is paying out at an incredible rate simply because we have so many of our businesses and industries that are hungry for our graduates,” said Carrere.

To learn more about career opportunities with PCC after graduation, check out their career services.