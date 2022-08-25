JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Schools Board of Education member who has been the subject of controversy and an investigation has sent a letter announcing he will resign on Oct. 31.

The resignation, which was sent in an email to the Onslow County Schools board along with the Onslow County Board of Elections and media outlets, states Whitfield’s resignation will become effective at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.

“This resignation becomes effective once it is accepted by majority vote of the Onslow County Board of Education,” states the letter, dated Aug. 25.

A public hearing was held on July 27 into the future of Whitfield, who was convicted in April of cyberstalking. He spent two days in jail back in February for contempt of court. The Onslow County Board of Education made a decision on June 7 to hold the hearing.

In the email, Whitfield said:

“This is for real. Enclosed is my letter of resignation for the Board’s consideration. I assume the goals of all parties involved can be realized if my resignation is accepted. I want to say thank you to all parties involved for being fair throughout this process. This process, though painful, has given me an opportunity for useful self-reflection. A true friend can help us realize our flaws and give us the gift of an opportunity to correct ourselves accordingly. I consider you all to be my fellow Americans and now I see that you are all true friends. My campaign tactics, though inexpensive, did inflict a lot of pain on a lot of people. For that, I do regret my actions. In the future, I plan to use more traditional methods when engaging in political activity. The Board’s deep respect for my constitutional rights meant a lot to me throughout this endeavor. It is with glee that even though I was relentlessly maimed, tortured, shamed, and abused neither the State of North Carolina nor the United States Constitution were defiled in any way. The citizens of Onslow County are all true patriots of the American spirit of individual expression and defenders of our beloved Freedom of Speech that forces constant improvement of our government, culture, and our respect for the dignity of our citizenry. May the Board and all citizens of Onslow County accept my humblest apologies for my unconventional conduct regarding the political process. It has been an honor to serve you and I plan to serve you again someday in the capacity that I believe will improve Onslow County government for generations to come. God Bless America and may His power infiltrate your lives to reach their full potential in this beloved land of liberty.”