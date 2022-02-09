Counselors being recognized during National School Counseling Week

WASHINGTON, N.C. — School counselors around the country are being recognized for their significant impact on students during National School Counseling Week.

Keyoshia Liverman, school counselor at Northeast Elementary for Beaufort County Schools, said she loves assisting students in helping them get to their next phase of life.

“My biggest thing is to make sure all of my students when they leave Northeast and go over to the next step which is ninth grade, at least they will have some techniques and strategies that they can take with them to continue to use throughout life that will help better them every day. That is my biggest goal,” says Liverman.

According to the American School Counselor Association, National School Counseling Week is celebrated on the first full week of February.