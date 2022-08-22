JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students in Eastern North Carolina are gearing up for another semester of classes. With that comes anxieties for some students, parents and even teachers.

Whether it be social, mental or health-related, school counselors could see a spike just ahead of the new school year. Mental health can be a struggle when it comes to dealing with a new environment, a larger workload or a busy schedule. One area counselor told 9OYS that parents should keep open communication with their kids and take notice of changing behaviors.

“If your kid is isolating, if your kid is starting to pull away from things that used to … they used to enjoy or be active in, if friendships are changing, or they’re not talking to friends as much anymore,” are some of the warning signs said Christina Allegri, a licensed clinical mental health counselor at Agape.

Parents also want their kids to have someone they’re comfortable talking with available to them.

“Something that I think about when it comes to safety and anxiety, because our kids have so much pressure already, that they need to make sure that kids have someone to talk to at school,” said Sharice Williams, an Onslow County parent.

As well as ensure that their children are safe.

“Wherever their child is attending school to always, you know, advocate for yourself and advocate for your child,” said Courtney Wandshan, a pre-K coordinator at One Place. “And if you have questions, ask them.”

Many anxieties also come along with the declining pandemic regulations.

“A lot of that anxiety is because it’s a new experience for families who have been kind of forced to be home with their children, you know, due to pandemic-related reasons,” said Wandishan.

One local fifth grader said she still feels uneasy about her health going into this year.

“I still am a little concerned about mask and social distancing and hand sanitizers,” said Jaida Williams, an Onslow County student.

As far as the student-teacher workloads, this is what counselors are seeing.

“Teachers have been easier because of their stress with COVID,” said Allegri. “Their students are now having to kind of return to normal. And so trying to figure out what that is, again, has been stressful for them.”

Counselors also said they encourage students to reach out to a trusted adult if they are struggling with their mental health.