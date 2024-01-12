NEW BERN, N.C. — The Craven 100 Alliance received a $10,000 grant from First Citizens Bank in December to create scholarships for the Volt Center at Craven Community College, in support of workforce training and trade certifications to unemployed, underemployed and justice-involved individuals in the community.

“We are immensely grateful for First Citizens Bank’s commitment to community development and workforce empowerment,” said Eddie Foster, Volt Center dean. “This grant will make a significant impact on the lives of those seeking a path to employment and self-sufficiency. We look forward to a successful partnership that brings positive change to our community.”

In collaboration with C1A, Craven CC will award scholarships to students through February for those taking trades classes in the January to May window. The total scholarship of $10,000 will be distributed across 40 students, each receiving $250 in assistance.

The primary goal of the First Citizens Bank grant is to provide opportunities for 40 individuals to complete a workforce development course at the Volt Center and earn an industry-recognized trade certification. The project will specifically focus on training two key populations: the unemployed/underemployed and justice-involved individuals.

“First Citizens is pleased to partner with the Craven 100 Alliance and Craven Community College to fund scholarships at a time when this effort is truly needed,” said Jeff Medlin, manager of retail banking at First Citizens Bank. “It’s part of our commitment to the community to help provide intensive and complete job training support for those who might not otherwise receive an opportunity. Through this effort, the Volt Center’s program will meet a critical need for much-needed jobs, and we’re glad to participate in this significant initiative.”

The Volt Center will collaborate with the NC Department of Social Services, Vocational Rehab, New Bern Housing Authority, Interfaith Refugee Ministry, Craven-Pamlico Re-Entry Program and the NC Department of Juvenile Justice to identify and engage eligible individuals for the program. Corporate partners like the C1A will also be instrumental in supporting career opportunities and equipment needs for students to complete the program.

“We’re proud to have a partner like First Citizens Bank who recognizes the significance of the Volt Center and its transformative impact on our community,” said C1A Director Jeff Wood. “The Craven 100 Alliance is confident this grant will continue the program’s legacy of enhancing workforce capacity and expanding our residents’ access to good-paying jobs.”

The Volt Center specializes in training programs for construction trades, offering courses such as electrical, HVAC, construction, diesel engine repair, forklift operator, small engine repair, welding, plumbing and more. The center, following the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) guidelines, has seen remarkable success since its inception, with more than 3,580 students completing training and over 750 securing direct employment.