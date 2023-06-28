NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College’s Community Enrichment Program has announced a new lineup of classes for fall. CEP classes allow students of all ages to experience the joy of exploring different interests and discovering fun new hobbies.

“The Community Enrichment Program’s aim is to bring community members together to learn exciting new skills while having fun,” said CEP Coordinator Dr. Suzanne Madison. “Whether you just want to hone your skills in a particular topic or try something new, I invite you to take a look at our offerings.”

Several new cooking classes will be offered, starting with Bistro Salmon Cake Dinner on Thursday, July 13, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be taught by Chef Ty Southerland, co-owner of Bistro 252 in downtown New Bern. Next is Summer Thai Salad and Chicken on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be led by Chef Justise Robbins, who has served as an executive chef for award-winning restaurants. She will also demonstrate how to make Homemade Pasta and Red Sauce from scratch on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Beginner Spanish will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., July 10-Aug. 2 or Oct. 2-25. For those ready to take it to the next level, Conversational Spanish will run Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 11-Oct. 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Basic Self-Defense Training will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., July 10-Aug 2 or Sept. 25-Oct. 18. This new class will be taught by Sensei Otis C. Waterman, Jr., who has trained in martial arts for 49 years and has a third-degree black belt in Miyama-ryu and a second-degree black belt in Jakado.

America’s Boating Course will be held on two consecutive Saturdays, Aug. 19 and 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This class is conducted by the Cape Lookout Squadron of the United States Power Squadrons and will provide basic boating information, including a review of federal and North Carolina state-required educational materials.

Oil Painting for Beginners will be held each Friday, Sept. 22-Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. New classes are being added weekly and are listed on the college’s website.

The CEP provides a diverse array of non-credit, short-term, and affordable courses, with topics based on community input. Classes range in skill levels from beginner to advanced and can take place in one session or span several weeks. They are held on Craven CC’s New Bern, Havelock, and Volt Center campuses and in community locations.

Registration fees, locations, and time commitments vary with each class. To view more information, register for a class, suggest a new topic, or request to teach a class, visit CravenCC.edu/CEP. For questions, contact Madison at 252-638-1519 or madisons@cravencc.edu.