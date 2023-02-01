NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven Community College (Craven CC) and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina have entered into an agreement that benefits underserved students seeking to enter the college’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program or forklift operations program.

Under the new program, called Building Bridges, the Food Bank will fund all tuition costs for qualified students seeking to enroll in a CDL or forklift class. In addition, students will be provided with a $200 weekly support scholarship while enrolled in and attending one of the programs. Additional costs associated with the program may also be covered by the scholarship. Some restrictions apply.

Students will also have access to healthy food boxes, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and other safety net resources.

Student applications will be reviewed by the Food Bank. Qualified individuals must be unemployed, underemployed, or justice involved. Justice involved includes those previously incarcerated at the local, state, or federal level for 30 days or more or placed under probation, parole, or other functionally equivalent active supervision.

“We are honored and privileged to be part of a program that provides opportunities for our underserved population while also uplifting our community,” said Tangye Middleton, Craven CC Workforce Development Coordinator. “The college is looking forward to strengthening the workforce and enriching many more lives.”

For more information on Building Bridges, visit CravenCC.edu/BuildingBridges or contact Middleton at 252-638-7247 or middletont@cravencc.edu.