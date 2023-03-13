NEW BERN, N.C. – The Craven Community College Foundation has announced recipients of the 13th annual Community Fabric Awards, an annual event that celebrates leadership excellence in the community.

This year’s recipients are Susan Moffat-Thomas for Individual Leadership, Trader Construction Company for Business Leadership, and New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons for Leadership in Education.

The event was created by the Craven CC Foundation to showcase excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of service, and inspiration of others. The recipients will be honored during this year’s CFA Awards Ceremony, which will held at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County on Tuesday, April 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“We are looking forward to recognizing the tremendous contributions that these individuals and business have provided our community,” said Craven CC President Dr. Ray Staats. “These recipients have most definitely helped weave the fabric of this community together even stronger.”

The nominating committees reviewed narratives and personal testimonials about each recipient during the selection process. Comments about the recipients included:

“What I feel makes Susan worthy of this award is active participation on local and state boards and committees. She has lived in New Bern for 42 years and has accepted appointments to boards and committees that would have a positive impact on New Bern and the entire region.”

“Not only does Trader Construction Company stand for an exemplary work ethic, they are selfless in contributing to the care and betterment of Craven County. Their service-related impact is felt through time volunteered, donations, and participation in the local Rotary Club and Christ Church. Trader Construction Company is respected and appreciated for always lending a helping hand with no questions asked.”

“Jerry is the principal of New Bern High School. When this school year is over he will be entering his 10th year as our leader. He is not only a leader of the students and staff but of the parents, community, and anyone else involved in the education and well-being on the students.”

All three recipients will be honored during the CFA ceremony. Funds raised through event sponsorships and ticket purchases are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities, and emerging initiatives of the college.

Special thanks to this year’s presenting sponsors, CarolinaEast Health System and Ward & Smith, P.A.

For more information, contact Charles Wethington, Craven CC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, at 252-638-7351. To purchase tickets to the CFA award ceremony or become an event sponsor, visit cravencc.edu/CFA.